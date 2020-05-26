Cleveland police investigating shooting deaths of teen, man; not yet known if homicides are connected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two shootings that led to the deaths of a teen and a man. The shootings both happened Monday night, but police say it’s not known at this time if the incidents are connected.

Police say, in the first case, officers were called to W. 85th and Detroit at around 9:50 p.m. for the report of a male shot. The victim was found on the front porch. Officers learned that residents heard shots fired and then found the victim on the porch, bleeding. The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday. Residents told police they saw an unknown male fleeing the area.

Just minutes later, at around 9:55 p.m., police say officers responded to Detroit for the report of a young male shot.

When officers arrived, the victim — who police described as possibly a juvenile, age 14-16 — was found lying in the middle of the intersection. He had been shot and was unresponsive. The officers gave the boy first aid; he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say preliminary information indicates the teen was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection when an unknown male ran up to the car and got in the rear seat. Residents told police they heard gunshots and the boy was then found in the intersection and the car was gone.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.