Cleveland police investigating possible road rage shooting involving mom and infant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A mother and her child were shot late last night in Cleveland during a potential road rage incident, police report.

The incident, occurring at the corner of East 116th Street and Union Avenue around 11 p.m., is now being investigated by Cleveland police.

The sergeant on the scene reported that gun shot wounds to a woman and her 6-month-old infant were not fatal. The pair were reportedly shot by a suspect in another vehicle.

