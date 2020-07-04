Cleveland police investigating off-duty officer-involved shooting on west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the corner of West 38th Street and Newark Avenue yesterday.

Officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday after an off-duty policeman called for backup. The officer reportedly got in between an altercation involving two men. One of the men shot the other in the foot. The officer then shot at the suspected shooter, but did not hit him.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene, but was subsequently tracked down by detectives a short time later.

The city’s Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team was called to the scene, as required by protocol. The shooting victim was released after being treated.

