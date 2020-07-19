Cleveland police investigating motorcycle hit-and-run on west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police were called to the west side of Cleveland yesterday to investigate a vehicle crash incident.
Arriving at the corner of West 117th St. and Worthington Avenue around 9:20 p.m., police report finding a motorcyclist who had been hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.
Police report that the suspect’s vehicle also crashed into a house. No additional information about the suspect was released.
The motorcyclist was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
