Cleveland police investigating homicide of 30-year-old man on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old man.

Police say they responded to the corner of East 124th Street and Superior Avenue Friday around 8:45 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired. That’s when police discovered the victim, who was shot, receiving aid from multiple people.

The man was then shuttled to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man had been seen riding a scooter before being shot.

So far no arrests have been made in this investigation, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to the police.

