CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened near West 25th Street Monday night.

Cleveland police confirmed to FOX 8 that the victim is a 12-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The victim was reportedly inside a vehicle when he was shot.

Detectives are currently on the scene. Police said the shooting may have occurred in the area of Loop Drive, before the vehicle drove to the 1600 block of West 25th.

One man has reportedly been detained in the case, but no one has been arrested.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time. We will update as soon as more details are released.

