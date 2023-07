CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Progressive Field early Monday morning.

According to Fox 8 News crews at the scene, the shooting happened at East 9th Street at Bolivar Road.

We’re told a car was found with bullets fired into it around 1 a.m., along with a driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were provided.

