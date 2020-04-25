Cleveland police investigating fatal crash that left man dead, woman hurt

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left a 25-year-old man dead and a woman hurt.

According to the department, it happened at the intersection of East 155th Street and Harvard Avenue around 7 p.m. on April 24.

Officers say a woman driving a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Harvard after stopping at the stop sign. Two motorcycles approaching the same intersection coming westbound on Harvard then hit the side of the truck.

A man operating one of the motorcycles was pronounced dead. A woman who was on the other bike was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were provided by police.