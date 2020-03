Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people and left three others seriously hurt.

According to the department, it happened near East 68th Street and Superior Avenue around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on scene. Police said the other three were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

