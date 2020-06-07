Cleveland police investigating east side homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Saturday night, police officers reported they responded to a noise complaint and mass gathering on the east side of Cleveland.

Upon arriving at the scene at 11:25 p.m., gun shots were heard about a block away from the East 109th Street location. After canvassing the area, an 18-year-old man was found with a gun shot wound to the chest.

Police report administering first aid before the EMS team arrived. The victim was then rushed to University Hospitals and was pronounced dead.

Cleveland’s homicide detectives are still investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Police say it’s still unclear if the victim was at the gathering that garnered the noise complaint.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.