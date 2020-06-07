1  of  4
Breaking News
Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Cleveland police investigating east side homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Saturday night, police officers reported they responded to a noise complaint and mass gathering on the east side of Cleveland.

Upon arriving at the scene at 11:25 p.m., gun shots were heard about a block away from the East 109th Street location. After canvassing the area, an 18-year-old man was found with a gun shot wound to the chest.

Police report administering first aid before the EMS team arrived. The victim was then rushed to University Hospitals and was pronounced dead.

Cleveland’s homicide detectives are still investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Police say it’s still unclear if the victim was at the gathering that garnered the noise complaint.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral