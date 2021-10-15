Cleveland police investigating double homicide; around 70 gunshots heard

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a double homicide that happened on the city’s east side Thursday.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 3495 E. 98th Street for shots fired and a man shot, according to a statement from the department.

When they got there, police say they found two victims in the parking lot and gave them first aid until EMS arrived

The victims were taken to University Hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

A group of people were hanging out in the parking lot and courtyard when another group of younger men arrived and argued with one of the victims, according to police.

The suspect began shooting towards people with a rifle and multiple other unidentified persons in the crowd also began shooting, the department says.

Police say about 60 spent cartridge casings fired from multiple firearms were found at the scene and nine vehicles were hit with gunfire.

Three firearms were also found in the parking lot.

Neighbors told FOX 8 they heard around 70 shots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward of up to $5000

may be available.