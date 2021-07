CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said the death of a 91-year-old man is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Police learned the victim had been taken to the hospital on July 28 and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, during medical examination, the man was found to have suffered multiple injuries from blunt force trauma.

No additional details were provided and police said a suspect is not known at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.