CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at an RTA bus terminal on Tuesday.
Police say at around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the terminal on Detroit Avenue for a man who had been stabbed. The 31-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Transit police were initially handling the incident and interviewed witnesses and detained a suspect. According to Cleveland police, preliminary information indicates the victim was arguing with his girlfriend, then the suspect and the victim got involved in a verbal argument that escalated.
Police say the suspect walked away and into the bus terminal, then returned with a knife and stabbed the victim several times. The suspect then reportedly chased after a witness and tried to stab him.
A 44-year-old man is in custody; the incident remains under investigation.
Read more headlines:
- Cleveland police investigating deadly stabbing at RTA bus terminal
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo invites you to new family Halloween event ‘Trick or Treat Fest’
- Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor
- Dig This: How to put your garden to bed for winter
- Oklahoma County jailers allegedly torture inmates with “Baby Shark” song