CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a crosswalk on Thursday.

The 52-year-old woman was in the crosswalk on W.25th Street and Trowbridge Avenue just before midnight when an unidentified vehicle hit her then fled.

She was taken by EMS to the hospital where she was treated for fractures to both legs and the face.

This matter remains under investigation.