Cleveland police investigating after woman pushed out of vehicle, killed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly found dead in a parking lot on Scovill Avenue early Saturday morning.

Cleveland officers arrived on scene around 1:20 a.m. to reportedly find the woman had suffered from severe head trauma, and she was confirmed to be deceased, police said.

Once the homicide unit began investigating, they were told the victim had been pushed from a vehicle into the lot. Officers did not know how the victim sustained her head wounds. An autopsy will “determine the final cause of death,” police said in a statement.

At this time, no arrests have been made regarding this incident and police ask that anyone with information call 216-623-5464 or anonymously at 216-25-CRIME.