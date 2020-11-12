Cleveland police investigating after St. Ignatius student carjacked at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a student at St. Ignatius High School was carjacked at gunpoint around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the department, he was getting into his parked vehicle at Monroe and 30th St. when he was approached by two men in a silver SUV, possibly a Mercury Mariner.

Police said one of the men, who was in his late teens, jumped out with a gun and pulled the teen from his SUV. He then got in the driver’s seat and drove off going eastbound on Lorain.

The victim wasn’t hurt. The stolen vehicle is a black VW Tiguan with license plate JCM1930.

St. Ignatius issued a letter to parents notifying them of the incident. School leaders said the suspects also took the student’s backpack, wallet, and computer.

“These events are very rare on or near our campus. Our campus is safe. However, incidents such as this provide us with the opportunity to reinforce the safety best practices we continuously stress throughout the school year with your sons.”

A resident nearby recorded what happened on his phone and shared the video with police.

