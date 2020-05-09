Cleveland police investigating after man shot and killed in car on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on the east side.

According to the department, the victim was found inside a vehicle near E. 143 St. and Aspinwall Ave. Thursday night.

Police said he was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released at this time. The shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

*Read more Cleveland crime stories, here.*