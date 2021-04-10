Cleveland police investigating after man fatally shot outside café

Cleveland police responded to W. 73rd Street and Clark Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Friday for reports of a man shot. (WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Cleveland Friday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to W. 73rd Street and Clark Avenue around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a man shot.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim on the ground inside of the Ridge Café.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was at a home across from the café and giving some property to a neighbor when the suspect allegedly engaged him. Police say an argument broke out and the victim punched the suspect in his face.

Authorities report that the suspect then shot the victim, who ran across the street and into the café before collapsing. Paramedics took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect surrendered himself and his weapon to officers. He was detained, interviewed by homicide detectives, and released pending further investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.