Cleveland police investigating after man fatally shot in head, body

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed.

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of East 128th Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim down on the sidewalk. He had been shot in the head and body, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been panhandling in the area of E. 130th Street and Buckeye Road. He was reportedly seen leaving that area with an unknown male. It is not known at this time if the male seen with the victim is responsible for the shooting.

Police add that a male was seen running from the area of the shooting through yards.

No arrests have been made and this incident remains under investigation.