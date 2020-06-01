1  of  4
Cleveland police investigating after man and woman shot in face with rubber bullets

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in the face with rubber bullets.

According to the department, the first victim arrived at MetroHealth around 8:35 p.m. Saturday and the other about ten minutes later. It’s unclear where the actual incidents happened.

Police reported multiple shootings on Saturday and overnight Sunday.

In total, seven people were hurt. Their current conditions are not available.

Anyone with information on these cases should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5200.

