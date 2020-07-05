1  of  5
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Gov. DeWine says Cleveland’s decision to enforce masks will make a ‘real difference’
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

LIVE: Cleveland police investigating after eight-year-old girl shot while inside vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are currently on the scene of a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl hurt.

According to the department, it happened near E. 139 St. and Harvard Ave. Saturday night.

The girl was reportedly sitting in the backseat of a traveling vehicle when someone started shooting and struck her in the arm.

Police say the child is conscious and talking. She is in stable condition at the hospital.

No information was released about the suspect.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral