LIVE: Cleveland police investigating after eight-year-old girl shot while inside vehicle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are currently on the scene of a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl hurt.

According to the department, it happened near E. 139 St. and Harvard Ave. Saturday night.

The girl was reportedly sitting in the backseat of a traveling vehicle when someone started shooting and struck her in the arm.

Police say the child is conscious and talking. She is in stable condition at the hospital.

No information was released about the suspect.

