Cleveland police: Report of foul odor leads to discovery of man’s body in air duct at Save A Lot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found inside a Save A Lot on the city’s east side.

According to the department, officers responded to the store located at 14301 Kinsman Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they learned the manager had reported a foul odor and had an exterminator check the premises. While searching, a man’s body was found in the air ducts of the building.

Police said a cause of death is unknown at this time, but it is possible that he entered the air duct on his own as “no signs of violence were observed immediately.”

No other information is being released about the case.

Click here for more stories on crime in Cleveland