CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are reporting that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest this afternoon at the 13500 block of Eaglesmere Avenue.
The teen was transported to University Hospitals, police said, and is in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate the incident, and there is no suspect information at this time.
FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- WATCH live: The Menorah on Mayfield lights up the night in Lyndhurst
- Cleveland police investigating after 16-year-old shot, in critical condition
- First UPS plane lands with doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed throughout country
- EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays
- Cleveland hospitals expect COVID-19 vaccine shipments on Tuesday