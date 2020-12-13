Cleveland police investigating after 16-year-old shot, in critical condition

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are reporting that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest this afternoon at the 13500 block of Eaglesmere Avenue.

The teen was transported to University Hospitals, police said, and is in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and there is no suspect information at this time.

