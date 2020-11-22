Cleveland police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot.

Police said the teen was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital after a shooting occurred at the 9200 block of Wade Park Avenue. The shooting reportedly happened sometime around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly shot in the back and police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting should reach out to Cleveland police directly.

