Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Cleveland police investigating after 13-year-old shot multiple times with pellet gun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A 13-year-old was transported to the hospital last night after being shot multiple times with a pellet gun, Cleveland police say.

Police responded to the 9900 block of Pierpoint Avenue at 10 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The male teen was found with wounds in his shoulder, back and neck.

EMS took the teen to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital.

The incident is being investigated and no other information is known at this time.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral