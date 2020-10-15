Cleveland police investigating after 13-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed mother’s fiance

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother’s fiance.

According to the department, officers responded to the 3500 block of W. 48th St. on Wednesday for reports of a male shot.

When they got on scene, they found the victim and rendered first aid until EMS arrived. He was then taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said preliminary information indicates that there was a domestic dispute before the shooting. Other female juveniles were arguing when the man reportedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the hair and strangled her. That’s when police say the boy grabbed a gun from a bedroom and shot him.

The boy is now in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

