Cleveland police investigating 12 separate shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating 12 shootings that occurred in less than a 24-hour span.

Cleveland police say all the shootings (see below) remain under investigation. The conditions of all the victims remain unknown at this time.

FOX 8 will provide additional updates on these incidents as they become available.

Thursday, July 31

12:34 p.m.

Police were called to 4203 West 21st. Street Thursday afternoon for reports of a shooting. Officers say a 5-year-old sustained scratches from glass after shots were fired into the home.

3:29 p.m.

Cleveland police responded to Mary Mount Hospital after a 49-year-old man had been shot in his lip. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the shooting occurred in the area of E. 123rd Street and Lenacrave Avenue.

4:35 p.m.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the back near E. 78th Street and Finney Avenue Thursday around 4:35 p.m. Paramedics took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle.

5:19 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after he was shot in the hand. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of W. 56th Street.

8:06 p.m.

Police responded to the 12700 block of Barrington Avenue on Thursday for reports of a shooting. A 44-year-old woman was grazed in the leg by a bullet.

10:38 p.m.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the hand Thursday night in the 4500 block of W. 145th Street. paramedics took him to Fairview Hospital. Police say the suspect remains unknown.

11:31 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head around 11:31 p.m. Thursday by an unknown suspect. Police say the incident occurred in the 7200 block of Carson Avenue. The boy was taken to University Hospitals.

Friday, July 31

12:42 a.m.

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Hillview Road. The victim was taken to University Hospitals. Officials say the suspect fled the scene in a black Hyundai with tinted windows.

12:56 a.m.

Cleveland police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach early Friday morning near E. 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue. Primary investigation reveals that the woman was sitting in a car when shots were fired at her from another vehicle.

She was taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle. Police say the conditions of the woman and her unborn child remain unknown at this time.

1:44 a.m.

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in his left leg. The incident occurred around 1:44 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. 66th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the suspect remains unknown.

2:08 a.m.

Officers were called to MetroHealth Medical Center after a man was brought in to the facility with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was shot in the knee. The incident occurred near E. 140th Street and Harvard.

2:08 a.m.

Police also responded to another shooting victim being treated at MetroHealth Medical center around 2:08 a.m. Friday. Police say a man had been shot in the knee. He was picked up near W. 140th Street and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Related video, below: Police find body in front yard of Cleveland home

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: