CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Cleveland Monday afternoon and died.

Emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of West 90th Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A woman was shot in the stomach, police said, and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center but was determined dead shortly after.

WJW photo

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as 21-year-old Kayla Harris from Cleveland.

Police consider the matter a homicide and ask anyone who may have information to contact them directly. No other information is available at this time, police said.