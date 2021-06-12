Cleveland police investigating several homicides that occurred overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating several homicides that occurred across the city overnight. There is no indication that these incidents are connected.

Cleveland police confirm five homicides overnight. Detectives investigating.#fox8 — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) June 12, 2021

E. 105th Street Homicide

According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 105th Street and Somerset Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot.

When they arrived on scene, officials found a 23-year-old man had been shot in his chest and abdomen. The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with the suspect who, according to police, had entered the victim’s home. Police say the victim allegedly produced a gun. Then the suspect reportedly did the same and shot the victim.

Cleveland police report that the suspect has been identified and the matter remains under investigation.

E. 79th Street Homicide

Meanwhile, police are investigating a homicide that took place at approximately 1:12 a.m.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E. 79th Street for reports of shots fired. When police arrived on scene they found a male, age unknown, lying on the ground.

He was taken to University Hospitals and was pronounced dead.

Investigation reportedly revealed that the victim was shot in the armpit while walking down the street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim. This incident remains under investigation.

Buckeye Road Homicide

Police are also investigating a third incident that took place in the 8800 block of Buckeye Road.

According to Cleveland police, several people were shot Saturday around 2:21 a.m.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other victims were taken to University Hospitals. Two of the victims, men ages 36 and 40, were died at the hospital.

Police say the following victims were treated and released:

36-year-old woman who suffered a bullet graze to her head

30-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg

43-year-old woman who was shot in the ankle

Man, age unknown, who suffered a bullet graze to the head

Police homicide detectives have been notified on the incident and it remains under investigation.