CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.

According to police, the possible kidnapping happened near East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police say the caller reported that a male grabbed a female, who appeared to be 13 years old, and forced her into a green Honda.

The Honda, with an unknown license plate, was last seen headed towards Lakeview, police say.

The suspect is reported to have braids with blonde tips.

The girl was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and pink ugg boots.

Officers are attempting to locate any video associated with an incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.