CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a man found shot in an SUV.

Officers found the man Tuesday just before 11 p.m. at Fuller Ave. near Kingsbury Blvd.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

EMS transported the shooting victim, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the street next to the SUV.

Police have not identified any suspects.