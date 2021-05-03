Cleveland police investigate gas station shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the gas station at Fleet Ave. and Broadway.

Officers found a 25-year-old shooting victim.

EMS tells FOX 8 that man was in critical condition when they took him to the hospital.

Officers on scene placed more than 40 evidence markers across the gas station parking lot.

Witnesses tell FOX 8 people in several cars were shooting at each other.

The crime scene stretched several blocks.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you can leave an anonymous tip to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.