Cleveland police investigate fatal crash on Woodland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Unit is reconstructing a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. a white SUV T-boned a red SUV at the intersection of Woodland Ave and Woodhill Rd.

The impact pushed the red SUV into the parking lot of a convenient store, hitting another parked vehicle.

Dispatch tells FOX 8 the crash was fatal.

Police have not said if there were any other injuries.

