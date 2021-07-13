Cleveland police investigate fatal 3-vehicle crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved 3 vehicles in Cleveland early this morning.

Police say around 1 a.m., a 23-year-old man driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was headed westbound on St. Clair Avenue near East 134th Street.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man was driving eastbound on St. Clair Avenue in a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country with a 19-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man as passengers, according to police.

Police say, the Jeep crashed into the Chrysler in the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 134th Street and the Chrysler then hit a wall near 1160 East 134th St.

The Jeep also crashed head on into a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by a 44-year-old man.

The Jeep’s driver was taken to UH for broken legs.

The Chrysler’s driver was taken to UH for treatment for spinal injuries.

The Chrysler’s passengers were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old driver of the Saturn was transported to UH for back, neck and leg pain.