CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a shooting victim was found on the front porch of a home early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Royal Road, just north of Kipling Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Fox 8 News crews at the scene say there is a vehicle that was shot and bullet casings on the street in that area.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No further information was available at this time.