CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a double shooting that happened early Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of W 88th St.

They found two people who had been shot.

A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A man at the scene was in critical condition.

Police officers searched the house and backyard for evidence, FOX 8 cameras at the scene showed.

Cleveland police have not said if they are searching for a suspect.