Cleveland police investigate deadly train accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly train accident Monday.
Police and first responders were called to W 111th St. north of Detroit around 3:30 a.m.
Cleveland police dispatch tells FOX 8 Patty Harken a person was killed.
It’s unclear what happened leading up to the accident.
The train is blocking intersections from Fry Ave. in Lakewood.
Those intersections could be closed for some time as police investigate.
Cleveland police should release more information on the incident later Monday.
