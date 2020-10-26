Cleveland police investigate deadly train accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly train accident Monday.

Police and first responders were called to W 111th St. north of Detroit around 3:30 a.m.

Cleveland police dispatch tells FOX 8 Patty Harken a person was killed.







It’s unclear what happened leading up to the accident.

The train is blocking intersections from Fry Ave. in Lakewood.

https://twitter.com/HarkenPatty/status/1320647732919500801

Those intersections could be closed for some time as police investigate.

Cleveland police should release more information on the incident later Monday.

