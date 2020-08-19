Cleveland police investigate deadly crash on W. 130th

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash on W. 130th St. and Lorain Rd.

The crash happened around 1 a.m.

There were two vehicles involved, a gray car and a pickup truck.





The car hit several crosswalk signs and ended up against a utility pole.

Three people from that vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Cleveland police dispatch tells FOX 8’s Patty Harken one of those people died.

Streets were closed in the area while the Accident Investigation Unit reconstructs the scene to figure out how it happened.

The people in the pickup truck were not hurt.

