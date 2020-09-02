Cleveland police investigate deadly crash on St. Clair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday.

Police responded to St. Clair Ave. and Casper Rd. around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a car into a pole.

FOX 8 crews on the scene report one person was killed in the crash and two others were taken to the hospital.



St. Clair Ave. and Casper Rd., Cleveland

The impact was so great the pole was knocked down.

St. Clair CLOSED Hayden – Glenside. Fatal accident. Wires down. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 2, 2020

Streets were closed in the area for cleanup and wires down as the fatal crash team conducted its investigation.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

None of those involved has been identified.

