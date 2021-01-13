Cleveland police investigate after woman reported missing

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information on a missing 42-year-old woman.

Serena Worrey was reported missing by her husband Wednesday morning. According to the police report, Worrey called her husband and told him she was kidnapped while walking on East 71st Street. She told him to come to a house on that street and she would run out, but when he arrived the gate was locked, the police report said.

The husband told police he made several calls to her phone and a juvenile answered.

Officers checked the house on East 71st Street and did not locate Worrey.

Worrey is 5 foot 5 and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said she frequents the areas of East 36th Street and Carnegie Avenue, East 71st Street and Carnegie Avenue, East 6th Street and Euclid Avenue, and East 22nd Street Street and Payne Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

