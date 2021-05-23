Cleveland police investigate after finding body behind shipping container

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person was reportedly killed and discovered behind a shipping container on Cleveland’s east side Saturday, the city’s police department said.

Arriving on scene in the area of East 64th Street and St. Clair Avenue around 6 a.m., police said they found a body on the ground. Police said they determined the person was a 33-year-old man who was potentially shot, but that a more thorough investigation was needed. The person was determined dead on scene by EMS.

Homicide detectives arrived on scene and found out that a passerby had called the police. They discovered the man may have been shot by another person driving by in a vehicle.

Police are currently investigating and no arrests have been made yet. They are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be made at 216-25-CRIME.