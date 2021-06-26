Cleveland police investigate 8 separate shootings over 24-hour period

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating eight separate shootings, one of which was fatal, that occurred in the city over a less than 24-hour period.

According to police, the incidents took place between 7 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

At least 8 shootings since yesterday in cleveland including a homicide (124/Superior) and a 14 year old shot and wounded (e 156/Glencoe) — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 26, 2021

Friday, June 25

Officers are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg around 7:17 p.m. in the area of E. 123rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle.

Saturday, June 26

Paramedics took a 21-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center after he was shot in the leg, police report. The incident at 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Columbus Road.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in both his feet at 3:33 a.m. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of W. 25th Street. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of E. 65th Street at 3:35 a.m. They say a 24-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. Cleveland EMS took her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Around 4 a.m., officials received reports that a 26-year-old man had been shot in his abdomen and left foreman. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Lee Road. The victim was taken to Marymount Hospital in a private vehicle.

Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot near E. 124th Street and Superior. Paramedics transported him to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries. Cleveland police say their homicide unit is investigating.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times near E. 156th Street and Gencoe. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. The teen was taken to Euclid Hospital in a private vehicle.

Lastly, Cleveland EMS transported a 40-year-old man to University Hospitals around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim was shot in the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue.

The aforementioned shootings remain under investigation. With the exception of the deceased, the conditions of all victims are unknown at this time.