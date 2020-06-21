Cleveland police investigate 6 separate shootings occurring within 24 hour period

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating six separate shootings that occurred throughout the city within a 24 hour period.

None of the shootings were fatal.

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and hip Saturday morning in the 4900 block of Emerald Court, which is located in Cleveland’s Riverside neighborhood.

A 25-year-old female was also assaulted.

The victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their conditions remain unknown.

9 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was shot in his wrist and thigh near the intersection of W. 93rd Street and Madison Avenue.

Paramedics transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Cleveland Police investigating 6 more shootings since yesterday…east side and west side…none fatal — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 21, 2020

Sunday, 12 a.m.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot in his arm and leg early Sunday morning near W. 150th Street and Puritas Avenue.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in an ambulance. His condition remains unknown.

3 a.m.

An 18-year-old was shot in the leg on Payne Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, he was taken to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital and treated for a flesh wound.

5 a.m.

Police responded to the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus Emergency Department around 5 a.m. Sunday after a 34-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

Investigation revealed the incident occurred near E. 105th Street and Gooding Avenue.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

6 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his lower left leg in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the incident occurred near E. 144th Street and Glendale Avenue.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital in a private vehicle. His condition remains unknown.

All of the aforementioned shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information relative to the cases should contact Cleveland police.

