Cleveland police investigate 2 separate Friday night homicides

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after two men were killed Friday night in separate, unrelated shootings.

According to police, the first shooting occurred in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood at E. 125th Street and Paxton Road.

Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. for reports of a two vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene, police discovered a 21-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

Police administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the area in a light color vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting occurred in the 3600 block of W. 49th Street around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 24-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen and began administering first aid. EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a 24-year-old woman were in a vehicle at that location to meet the suspects involved. An altercation ensued between the group and the man was shot.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe the incident was drug related.

Police say both shooting are currently under investigation of the homicide unit. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County.