Cleveland police investigate 2 fatal early morning crashes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after two people died in separate car accidents early Saturday morning.

According to police, the first accident happened in the 6100 block of Carnegie Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The victim was trapped inside their vehicle.

The second incident occurred at 5:10 a.m. in the 13400 block of St. Clair Avenue. Police say the female victim crashed died after her vehicle struck a pole.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

These accidents remain under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.