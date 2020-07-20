Cleveland police: Intoxicated driver went wrong way on I-90, causing head-on crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a wrong-way crash that happened early Monday.

According to police, preliminary information indicates an intoxicated driver traveled the wrong way on I-90.

The driver ended up in a head-on collision with another vehicle at I-71 N near W. 25th, police said.

No additional information, including whether anyone was injured, was released.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral