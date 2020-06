CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the emergency room doors at MetroHealth Medical Center Thursday evening.

One woman was injured during the incident. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police say the suspect was intoxicated and has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

More on MetroHealth Medical Center, here.