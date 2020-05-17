Cleveland police honor families of fallen officers with flowers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several Cleveland police officers are honoring the families of fallen officers Sunday afternoon.

Police are visiting the homes of officers who died in the line of duty and giving flowers to their families.

The officers gathered at Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association Hall of West 58th Street and, led by Police Union President Jeff Follmer, departed for the homes.

Police say this gesture is meant to remind the officers’ loved ones that they have not been forgotten.

