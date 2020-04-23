Cleveland police hold patrol car parade to celebrate birthday of fallen officer’s daughter

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police held a patrol car parade to celebrate a fallen officer’s daughter’s birthday.

Officers drove through Maya Nguyen’s neighborhood on Thursday evening to celebrate her 10th birthday.

They honked, cheered and offered her warm wishes for her big day.

FOX 8 cameras captured Maya with a big smile on her face as she watched the parade.

Maya is fallen Officer Vu Nguyen’s daughter.

Nguyen, 50, collapsed during a training exercise on July 2, 2018 and passed away a few days later. His friends and family considered him a natural guardian and said he was meant to be a police officer.

