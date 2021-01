CLEVELAND (WJW) — A kindergarten student was reportedly found with a book bag that contained a revolver and “suspected narcotics” Monday, Cleveland police said.

The student’s bag was confiscated and the police were called to St. Adalbert Catholic School at 2347 East 83rd St.

Police said the kid had erroneously taken a bag that wasn’t theirs. The bag belonged to a member of their family.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and a follow-up is planned, police said.